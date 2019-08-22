Antonio Sanchez, who was convicted for 7 terms of reclusion perpetua for rape and murder, has been caught with P1.5-million worth of shabu in his cell

Published 11:52 AM, August 22, 2019

OUT TOO SOON? Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon wants Antonio Sanchez' upcoming release to be investigated. Rappler file photo

MANILA, Philippines – Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon on Thursday, August 22, said he wants a probe into the reduced sentence of Antonio Sanchez, a rape and murder convict.

In an interview with Bombo Radyo, Drilon, who was the justice secretary when Sanchez was convicted, said that he wants to know how the latter became eligible for good conduct.

"Ang balita ay involved siya sa drug trade sa Muntinlupa. Paano naman nagkaroon siya ng allowance for conduct of good behavior? Ang balita pa natin ay mayroon siyang aircon sa kaniyang kulungan. Paano naman naging good conduct ito?" Drilon said.

(The news is that he is involved in the drug trade in Muntinlupa. How did he receive an allowance for conduct of good behavior? We learned that he also has an air-conditioning unit in his cell. How is this good conduct?)

Drilon said he would file a resolution seeking a Senate probe into this.

"Ating aalamin sa Senado, magpa-file ako ng resolution at hihingi ako ng imbestigasyon at alamin kung tama ba ang ginagawa ng BPP (Bureau of Pardons and Parole) tungkol dito," Drilon said.

(We will look into it in the Senate, as I will file a resolution and seek an investigation to know if the BPP did the right thing.)

Sanchez, a former mayor of Calauan town in Laguna, has been in jail for 25 years for 7 terms of reclusion perpetua.

He was convicted in 1993 for the rape of University of the Philippines-Los Baños student Mary Eileen Sarmenta, and found guilty for the double murder of Sarmenta and her boyfriend Alan Gomez.

Despite being sentenced to the maximum 40-year jail term, Sanchez is set to be released soon, after 25 years, because the Department of Justice (DOJ) said he had put in sufficient good conduct time allowance (GCTA) that reduced his jail term.

Sanchez supposedly benefitted from a 2013 law that provided for new guidelines on how to compute the GCTA that is the basis for reducing prison terms.

Lawmakers are split on the reduced term of Sanchez, with death penalty advocate Senator Ronald dela Rosa saying the former mayor "deserves a second chance."

Senate President Vicente Sotto III said Sanchez should not be released on the basis of good conduct, saying that the latter has "not indemnified" the victim's family yet.

Sanchez's reduced sentence sparked outrage as his "good conduct" is being contested. Sanchez was caught with P1.5-million worth of shabu in his cell in 2010 and unauthorized equipment such as air-conditioning unit and a flat-screen TV in 2015. – Rappler.com