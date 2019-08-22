Bureau of Corrections chief Nicanor Faeldon says rapist-murderer Antonio Sanchez may not be qualified for earlier release because of his display of 'some not good behavior' in jail

Published 2:07 PM, August 22, 2019

BUCOR CHIEF. Bureau of Corrections chief Nicanor Faeldon with media at the National Bilibid Prison on August 22, 2019. Photo by Lian Buan/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) chief Nicanor Faeldon said on Thursday, August 22, that convicted murderer and rapist Antonio Sanchez may not be among the thousands of inmates set for release soon.

Faeldon acknowledged that there were reports of Sanchez's violations inside prison that deducts from his good conduct time.

"Preliminary, kasi marami siyang involvement sa some not good behavior eh baka hindi nga siya qualified (he had many involvement in some not good behavior so maybe he may not really be qualified). That's really the probability," Faeldon told reporters in an interview inside the New Bilibid Prison.

A law on good conduct time allowance (GCTA) can slash the sentence of inmates jailed in the 1990s by up to 19 years. A Supreme Court ruling in June made the 2013 law, Republic Act No. 10592, retroactive, which will result in the mass release of potentially 11,000 inmates in all penal colonies around the country.

On Thursday, Faeldon said Sanchez's misdemeanors may mean he would not be among the 11,000 to be released doon.

"He may not be qualified to go home today or in the next few months. Mukhang hindi sya mapapasok kaagad (It looks like he would not qualify right away)," Faeldon said.

Limping across the maximum security compound on Thursday, Sanchez made a brief appearance before the press wearing khaki pants, his orange shirt tucked in, and thinning hair neatly combed. Sanchez was wearing sunglasses.

LOOK: That old man is convicted murderer and rapist Antonio Sanchez pic.twitter.com/CKCsFoPGTr — Lian Buan (@lianbuan) August 22, 2019

Faeldon swore the man was Sanchez in a bid to dispel social media posts that the convict had been spotted in Calauan, Laguna.

On the same day Faeldon made the statement, thousands signed a petition on Change.org urging the Department of Justice to affirm the 7 life sentences of Sanchez, over the rape and murder of Eileen Sarmenta, and the murder of her boyfriend, Allan Gomez, in 1991.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said on Tuesday, August 20, that Sanchez may get out of Bilibid soon because of a reduced prison term under the now retroactive law on GCTA.

The families of the victims, anti-crime groups, and some lawmakers have opposed the early release of Sanchez. Eileen Sarmenta's mother demanded proof from the government that Sanchez really behaved while in jail.

In 2006, the Muntinlupa police filed a drug case against Sanchez after a surprise inspection found shabu and marijuana in his jail cell, according to a report by the Philippine Star. – Rappler.com