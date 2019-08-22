'To invite more applicants,' says Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra, explaining the extension

Published 5:11 PM, August 22, 2019

#CJSEARCH2019. The Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) is screening applicants for chief justice replacing Chief Justice Lucas Bersamin who will retire on October 18. Photo by LeAnne Jazul/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said on Thursday, August 22, that applications and nominations for chief justice has been extended to September 2.

The original deadline was on Tuesday, August 20.

"Deadline for applications to Supreme Court Chief Justice position moved to September 2 to invite more applicants," Guevarra told reporters on Thursday.

When the original deadline lapsed on Tuesday,, only 4 applied or accepted their nominations:

Associate Justice Diosdado Peralta Associate Justice Estela Perlas-Bernabe Associate Justice Andres Reyes Jr Associate Justice Jose Reyes Jr

Chief Justice Lucas Bersamin will retire on October 18.

Peralta and Bernabe, the two most senior justices among the applicants by October, accepted their automatic nominations. By tradition, the 5 most senior justices are automatically nominated for the post of top magistrate.

Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio declined his nomination because he would be retiring on October 26.

Andres Reyes Jr, applying for the 3rd time, was nominated by retired SC justice Jose Perez and retired CA justice Sesinando Villon.

Jose Reyes Jr "applied on his own," said Guevarra.

Associate Justices Marvic Leonen and Benjamin Caguioa, who were also automatically nominated, also declined.

The post is open to any natural-born Filipino lawyer who is at least 40 years old, and must have been practicing law in the Philippines for 15 years or more. – Rappler.com

