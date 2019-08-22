Ex-DFA chief Perfecto Yasay arrested over P350M bank loan case
MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Former Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Secretary Perfecto Yasay was arrested by Manila Police District (MPD) cops on Thursday afternoon, August 22.
According to a police report, Yasay was ordered arrested on March 8 by Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 8 for "several violations" of the New Central Bank Act.
Police said that Yasay, along with 5 "associates" were accused of "conspiring and aiding each other" in securing a P350-million loan from the shuttered Banco Filipino Savings and Mortgage Bank while they were officers from 2001 to 2009.
The loan, police said, was accommodated for a certain company called Tierrasud Incorporated, which is owned by Tropical Land Corporation.
"When the loan was granted, all accused failed to report such loan accommodation to the supervision of BSP (Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas), and despite of report of examination addressed to all accused instructing them to rectify such violation, failed to do the same," the report added.
In a Facebook post, Yasay denied the allegations, explaining that the transaction occurred from 2003 to 2006, but he said he joined the bank only in 2009.
He is not posting bail.
"I will question this abuse of process and travesty of justice," Yasay said in the same post.
Until then, Yasay is set to be detained inside the Manila Police District headquarters. – Rappler.com
