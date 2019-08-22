Rappler Talk: Rowena Guanzon on defending Comelec
Bookmark to watch the interview on Friday, August 23, at 3:30 PM
MANILA, Philippines – The spotlight is on the Commission on Elections (Comelec) as it decides on the fate of Duterte Youth Chairman Ronald Cardema's bid to sit as representative in the 18th Congress.
Called out for violating the poll body's rules and "circumveting" election laws, Cardema's bid has been widely criticized across the political spectrum. (READ: Stretching the rules: Duterte Youth's bid for Congress)
His biggest critic? Comelec's firebrand commissioner Rowena Guanzon, whose scathing comments on Cardema's bid have shown she won't back down from pointing out his ineligibility to sit as a youth representative in the House of Representatives.
While Cardema's nomination was cancelled by the poll body's 1st division, it remains pending at the en banc. Election watchdogs and youth groups have urged the public to remain vigilant should the Comelec en banc reconsider the matter. (READ: Comelec's Guanzon dissents, says Cardema bid mocks democracy)
Rappler reporter Sofia Tomacruz sits down with Guanzon to discuss the importance of defending the Comelec and election rules on Friday, August 23. Watch the interview live. – Rappler.com
