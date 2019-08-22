Manila City police chief Vicente Danao says former foreign secretary Perfecto Yasay may stay in the hospital overnight

Published 10:11 PM, August 22, 2019

ARRESTED. Former DFA Secretary Perfecto Yasay walks into the Manila Police District hours before he experienced 'chest pains.' Photo by Inoue Jaena/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – Former Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) secretary Perfecto Yasay was rushed to the Manila Doctors Hospital after his arrest on Thursday, August 22.

According to Manila Police District (MPD) chief Brigadier General Vicente Danao, Yasay was brought to the hospital in the evening after he manifested a "complaint of chest pains."

"He will rest overnight at the hospital, with police escorts if attending physician will advise to do so," Danao said in a text message at around 9:30 pm.

Yasay was arrested just hours before over a complaint against him by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP). (READ: Ex-DFA chief Yasay arrested over P350-M bank loan case)

In its complaint, the BSP accused Yasay in 2011 of violating banking laws during his stint as a director of the Banco Filipino Savings and Mortgage Bank.

Among the accusations was that he, along with other Banco Filipino officials conspired and aided each other in securing a questioned P350-million loan. – Rappler.com