Published 11:40 PM, August 22, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas where classes have been suspended for Friday, August 23, due to rain from Tropical Storm Ineng (Bailu) and the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat.

Cordillera Administrative Region

Baguio City - preschool to elementary (public and private)

