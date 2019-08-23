Alleged Buratong syndicate members Jalal Salamoden and Sampiano Rason are killed in a shootout with Pasig police

Published 8:41 AM, August 23, 2019

CRIME SCENE. Members of the Scene of the Crime Operatives investigate the killing of alleged members of the Buratong drug syndicate in Pasig City. Photo by Ben Nabong

MANILA, Philippines – Two alleged remnants of the Buratong drug syndicate, who were the subject of a drug sting, were killed in a shootout in Pasig City early Thursday morning, August 22.

Pasig Police said they seized around P6.8 million worth of shabu from Jalal Salamoden and Sampiano Rason.

Colonel Moises Villaceran, Pasig Police chief, said Salamoden and Rason were remnants of the Buratong drug syndicate, which gained notoriety for running a “shabu tiangge” allegedly protected by some policemen years ago. It was located only few blocks away from the Pasig City Hall.

Undercover policemen transacted with Salamoden and Rason at a gas station located along Felix Avenue corner Kabayanihan Street in Barangay Dela Paz around 2 am, according to a police report.

But during the buy-bust, police said the suspected drug peddlers fired at the undercover cops when they had a hint that it was a drug sting.

They boarded their motorcycle and fired at policemen, but missed. Other policemen then retaliated.

Pasig Police said that they seized 600 grams of shabu from Salamoden and Rason.

Aside from the shabu, cops retrieved a caliber .45 pistol and a caliber .9mm pistol.

"Despite Amin Buratong being held inside the National Bilibid Prison matapos siya makulong dahil sa pagoperate ng Pasig City shabu tiangge noong 2006, gumagalaw pa rin ang galamay niya sa pamamagitan ng kanyang pinsan na si Acsaimin Buratong alyas Mac-mac," said Major General Guillermo Eleazar, chief of the National Capital Region Police Office.

(Despite Amin Buratong's being locked up inside the New Bilibid Prison for operating the Pasig City shabu tiangge in 2016, his cohorts still operate through his cousin Acsaimin Buratong alias Mac-mac.)

"Based on our recollection, a total of 6 members of the group have been neutralized, initially may apat na naaresto tapos itong dalawa napatay sa armed encounter. Mayroon pang mga at-large na suspects pati na ang leader nila na si Mac-mac Buratong," Eleazar added.

(Four have been arrested, two were killed in an encounter. There are still other suspects at-large, including Mac-mac Buratong.)

Recovered from the suspects are 5 packs of alleged shabu weighing 1 kilogram with street value of P6.8 miilion; two short firearms, caliber .45 and .9MM pistol; and 4 bundles of P1,000 bills equivalent to Php 450,00, used in the transaction.

The operation was part of the Case Operational Plan (COPLAN) "Silent Sentinel" which targets illegal drugs personalities like the Buratong Drug Syndicate. It was spearheaded by the NCRPO-Regional Drug Enforcement Unit (NCRPO-RDEU). – Rappler.com