Jollibee, Chowking, Mang Inasal, and Greenwich commit to employ 2 senior citizens and one person with disability for each of their branches in Manila

Published 3:47 PM, August 23, 2019

MORE SENIORS. Jollibee and other fast food chains commit to employing more senior citizens in Manila. Rappler file photo

MANILA, Philippines – Senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PWDs) are set to be employed in the so-called renewed Manila after its mayor Isko Moreno signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with fast food giants on Friday, August 23.

The signing took place at the Bulwagang Katipunan in Manila City Hall, with the room packed on one side by officials and employees from Jollibee, Chowking, Mang Inasal, and Greenwich, and in the other, with seniors and PWDs.

“Now, therefore, the City Government of Manila and the Fast Food Company, finding a commonality of cause to advance the interest of the elderly into this covenant,” the MOA reads.

What the companies agree to do: For each branch, the fast food companies will hire “a minimum of three (3) qualified applicants”, broken down to 2 seniors and 1 PWD each.

They have also agreed to “create programs within their respective branches suited for the qualified applicants.”

They will also employ with the following conditions:

Senior citizens shall be assigned to work not more than 4 hours a day between the 8 am to 12 pm and the 1 pm and 5 pm shifts for 5 days a week;

PWDs may be assigned with regular employees but cannot be tasked to work more than 8 hours a day.

What Manila agrees to do: Manila Public Employment Services Office (PESO) will receive the applicants for the restaurants and conduct “initial interview and profiling.”

PESO will also write a recommendation letter for medical examinations, which would then be done by the Ospital ng Maynila Medical Center.

Aside from application documents, senior citizens and PWDs, are required to successfuly undergo physical, medical, and laboratory examinations, and be certified “fit to work” before they could avail of the program. – Rappler.com