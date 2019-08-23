Understand the GCTA law and the Supreme Court ruling that surrounds this issue.

MANILA, Philippines – The reported possible release of convicted rapist and murderer Antonio Sanchez, even though he has only served 25 years in 9 terms of reclusion perpetua, is a result of different laws, the latest of which was a Supreme Court ruling this July.

It is mainly anchored on Republic Act No. 10592, signed in 2013 by former president Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III, that provides guidelines on how to compute the good conduct time allowance (GCTA) of an inmate which is deducted from his total sentence.

The reduced prison term is based on good behavior of the inmate. For a well-behaved inmate from the '90s, the GCTA law can slash up to 19 years off of his sentence.

For Sanchez, the Bureau of Corrections has since changed its tune, saying that reported misdemeanors inside jail may mean the convict can still stay in jail "for several years" more.

The Department of Justice has made the biggest backtrack – Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra is now saying that as a convict of a heinous crime, Sanchez is not eligible at all to avail of good conduct time allowance. Malacañang has agreed with Guevarra.

