Laoag City under state of calamity due to flooding
MANILA, Philippines – Laoag City in Ilocos Norte has been placed under a state of calamity, after Severe Tropical Storm Ineng (Bailu) and the southwest monsoon brought heavy rains that caused massive flooding in the area.
The Laoag City Government announced the unanimous decision of the City Council in a Facebook post on Saturday, August 24.
"The City Government is exerting all its efforts to address the situation especially for those affected or displaced by the flooding caused by Typhoon Ineng," the city government said.
City Mayor Michael Marcos Keon suspended work and classes at all levels in Laoag City on Saturday, "due to heavy rainfall and flood hazards" brought by Ineng.
Police conducted rescue operations in heavily-flooded areas such as Barangay 7B in Laoag City, Ilocos Norte, where they evacuated a woman and her newborn using the interior of a discarded refrigerator.
Other parts of Ilocos Norte experienced flooding as well. – Rappler.com
