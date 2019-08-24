Police conduct rescue operations in heavily flooded villages

Published 12:39 PM, August 24, 2019

RESCUE. Police evacuate a woman and her newborn in the heavily flooded Barangay 7B in Laoag City, Ilocos Norte, on August 24, 2019. Photo by Edison Deus

MANILA, Philippines – Laoag City in Ilocos Norte has been placed under a state of calamity, after Severe Tropical Storm Ineng (Bailu) and the southwest monsoon brought heavy rains that caused massive flooding in the area.

The Laoag City Government announced the unanimous decision of the City Council in a Facebook post on Saturday, August 24.

"The City Government is exerting all its efforts to address the situation especially for those affected or displaced by the flooding caused by Typhoon Ineng," the city government said.

City Mayor Michael Marcos Keon suspended work and classes at all levels in Laoag City on Saturday, "due to heavy rainfall and flood hazards" brought by Ineng.

Police conducted rescue operations in heavily-flooded areas such as Barangay 7B in Laoag City, Ilocos Norte, where they evacuated a woman and her newborn using the interior of a discarded refrigerator.

IMPROVISED BOAT. Police use a junk fridge to move a woman and her infant in Laoag City, Ilocos Norte, on August 24, 2019. Photo by Edison Deus

Other parts of Ilocos Norte experienced flooding as well. – Rappler.com