Published 3:20 PM, August 24, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Bureau of Customs (BOC) intercepted 825 units of used smartphones, lithium batteries, and phone accessories at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

The BOC said in a statement sent on Saturday, August 24, that the seized items were part of two shipments that came from Korea, which were registered to the same consignee.

The importation of used cell phones and accessories in bulk or for commercial use is not allowed.

According to the National Telecommunications Commission, used cell phones – unless intended for personal use or as gifts – may pose safety risks and could hurt legitimate manufacturers.

Samsung Electronics Philippines Corporation, the local unit of the Korean technology giant, called on the public to "remain vigilant when purchasing Samsung devices."

The company added that mobile phones in illegal shipments could be counterfeit products. – Rappler.com