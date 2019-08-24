A 17-year-old girl was sleeping at a relative's house with her two young cousins when a landslide struck the home in Pasuquin town, a local official says

Published 6:45 PM, August 24, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – A 17-year-old girl was killed and her two young cousins hurt following a landslide in Pasuquin town in Ilocos Norte, a local official said on Saturday, August 24.

A provincial welfare officer told the provincial council during an emergency session on Saturday that the girl, Pauline Joy Corpuz, was sleeping at a relative's house with her two cousins when heavy rains brought by Severe Tropical Storm Ineng (Bailu) caused a landslide that struck the house located in an Barangay Surong in Pasuquin.

The girl's cousins were found alive when a team from the Philippine Air Force went to the site to rescue the victims on Saturday morning, but the girl was already dead, the official added.

The two other minors were said to be recuperating at the provincial hospital.

The Ilocos Norte provincial council declared a state of calamity in the province due to Ineng on Saturday afternoon. Massive flooding in the province had affected an estimated 8,250 people as of early Saturday afternoon. – Rappler.com