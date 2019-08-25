The aim is to upgrade Ibajay District Hospital's facilities and allow for 200 beds, up from just 25

UPGRADE.

AKLAN, Philippines – Aklan 2nd District Rep. Teodorico Haresco, Jr. is seeking the passage of a measure in the House of Representatives to increase the bed capacity of Ibajay District Hospital from 25 to 200.

Formerly called the Ibajay Emergency Hospital, Ibajay District Hospital was established by Republic Act No. 2759 on June 1960 with a 25-bed capacity in Barangay Poblacion near the Ibajay town hall and was transferred to its present site in 1974 in Barangay Agbago along the national highway.

House Bill No. 3561 filed on August 6 also seeks to rename the hospital into Western Aklan General Hospital.

Haresco, in an explanatory note, said the government hospital in Ibajay, Aklan needs to improve its facilities and services to accommodate more patients and to sustain the growing health needs of 180,000 residents in the towns of Tangalan, Nabas, Buruanga, Ibajay and Malay in the Second Legislative District of Aklan, and the 5 barangays of Pandan, Antique.

An upgrade to Ibajay District Hospital would mean more medical staff and necessary funding requirements from the Department of Health (DOH) for government health care services.

Once enacted into law, the expansion of hospital bed capacity and the inclusion in the DOH's programs in the annual General Appropriations Act (GAA) will be implemented within 3 years.

The provincial government, through the Provincial Health Office, is running the Ibajay District Hospital..

In 1993, all government hospitals and health services were devolved to the local government units of the province of Aklan by virtue of Republic Act No. 7160, otherwise known as the Local Government Code of 1991. – Rappler.com