President Rodrigo Duterte says we honor the heroism of our national heroes by 'uplifting the welfare of the poor and marginalized, for it is through our small deeds that their spirit of valor can live on'

Published 8:42 AM, August 26, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte commemorated National Heroes' Day on Monday, August 26, with a short message asking Filipinos to "be everyday heroes" who reach out to those in need and uplift society as a whole.

Duterte urged Filipinos to "reflect on our history and honor the brave souls who courageously fought for our freedom and the democratic ideals upon which our nation was founded."

The collective sacrifice of the country's heroes, Duterte said, "has made it possible for us to enjoy the blessings of liberty and to continue strengthening this great nation that they have left behind. We recognize their heroism not only by erecting statues in their honor, but by uplifting the welfare of the poor and marginalized, for it is through our small deeds that their spirit of valor can live on."

"Let us make our forebears proud of our triumphs as a people by being everyday heroes who will reach out to those who are in need, especially to the ones who have been neglected by society," Duterte continued.

"I truly believe that every Filipino is a hero who can build on our vibrant legacy of fortitude and resilience. As we face the future together, I encourage everyone to embody solidarity and sustain our momentum towards positive change not only for ourselves, but for the succeeding generations," he added. – Rappler.com