Published 8:11 AM, August 26, 2019

DUTERTE. President Rodrigo Roa Duterte delivers his speech during the "Araw ng Pasasalamat" for the Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) at Camp General Emilio Aguinaldo in Quezon City on July 12, 2019. Malacañang Photo

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – President Rodrigo Duterte will not be attending the National Heroes' Day ceremony at the Libingan ng mga Bayani on Monday, August 26, according to a Malacañang announcement.

Instead, House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano will attend the event in his place.

Duterte has previously absented himself from other noteworthy events, such as Independence day and Rizal Day in June and December 2017, respectively, and Bonifacio Day in November 2018.

Duterte has also gone on at least 5 prolonged absences during his tenure as president.

Duterte also released a statement to commemorate National Heroes' Day.

In it, he urged Filipinos to "be everyday heroes" that uplifts society as a whole. He added that Filipinos recognize the heroism of national heroes "not only by erecting statues in their honor, but by uplifting the welfare of the poor and marginalized, for it is through our small deeds that their spirit of valor can live on." – Rappler.com