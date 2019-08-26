The Department of Justice says the suspension will be brief – around 10 days – so as not to 'unduly delay the process' for those qualified under the good conduct time allowance law

Published 1:30 PM, August 26, 2019

SUSPENDED. The Department of Justice suspends the processing of early release of inmates under the good conduct time allowance law. Photo by LeAnne Jazul/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said on Monday, August 26, that the processing of early release of inmates under the good conduct time allowance (GCTA) law is briefly suspended.

"Very temporary lang, na i-suspend ang pag-process ng GCTAs para mabigyan ng pagkakataon ang DOJ (Department of Justice), BuCor (Bureau of Corrections), ang BJMP (Bureau of Jail Management and Penology) na ma-review 'yung mga existing guidelines sa pagbibigay ng GCTAs, pati mga internal procedures," Guevarra told DZBB on Monday morning.

(It will be a very temporary suspension of the processing of GCTAs to give a chance to the DOJ, BuCor, and BJMP to review existing guidelines for granting GCTAs, including internal procedures.)

The GCTA law can slash up to half an inmate's sentence if there is sustained good behavior. The law was made retroactive by the Supreme Court just recently, which implied that inmates jailed in the 1990s could be walking free by this time based on their good conduct.

The initial consideration of convicted murderer and rapist Antonio Sanchez sparked debate on loopholes of the law. One contention is whether heinous crimes should be excluded from GCTA benefits.

The law is not explicit on the exclusion of heinous crimes. Moreover, the only law that defined what heinous crimes are is Republic Act No. 7659, which imposed the death penalty. The death penalty has since been repealed.

"That is part of the work of the task force – to reconcile all these laws," said Justice Undersecretary Markk Perete.

Perete added that they aim to finish the review in 10 days.

"We also don't want the process unduly delayed with respect to those really entitled to the benefits of the law," Perete said.

Malacañang said inmates convicted of heinous crimes should be excluded. Guevarra's own interpretation is the same. This view has the intent of disqualifying Sanchez from early release.

"We shall of course adopt our own reading of the law, unless we are restrained by a proper authority," Guevarra said.

Once the review is finished and the DOJ makes its final recommendation, inmates who will not be selected for early release can request for a temporary restraining order from the courts. – Rappler.com