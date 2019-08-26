Two motor bancas collide at Rio Grande de Mindanao in Cotabato City

Published 4:13 PM, August 26, 2019

RETRIEVAL. Members of the Philippine Coast Guard response team carry the body of one of passengers who died in the sea collision at Rio Grande de Mindanao on August 25, 2019, a day after the accident. Photo from PCG FB

COTOBATO CITY, Philippines – Three persons died and two went missing when two motor bancas collided at Rio Grande de Mindanao in Cotabato City on Saturday, August 24.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) in Sultan Kudarat identified the fatalities as Johaina Salim, Ustadz Elme Nurodin, and Jomar Alamanza Sakir. Their bodies were recovered by the Coast Guard Station (CGS) Cotabato Search and Rescue Team along the stretch of Rio Grande de Mindanao.

The Philippine Coast Guard said on Monday, August 26, its CGS continued searching for the two missing persons, identified as Saripudin Tato and Sidik Ismael, on Sunday.

According to police investigation, motor banca Zhul-Leah, skippered by Tato and ferrying 6 passengers, collided with an unnamed motor banca skippered by Khentin Alonto Munto and ferrying two passengers at around 8:30 pm on Saturday.

Munto and two passengers were in the custody of PNP Sultan Kudarat.

The CGS in Cotabato City asked residents along the Rio Grande de Mindanao to contact the nearest PCG station if they if sight the missing passengers. – Rappler.com