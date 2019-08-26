3 dead, 2 missing in Cotabato City sea collision
COTOBATO CITY, Philippines – Three persons died and two went missing when two motor bancas collided at Rio Grande de Mindanao in Cotabato City on Saturday, August 24.
The Philippine National Police (PNP) in Sultan Kudarat identified the fatalities as Johaina Salim, Ustadz Elme Nurodin, and Jomar Alamanza Sakir. Their bodies were recovered by the Coast Guard Station (CGS) Cotabato Search and Rescue Team along the stretch of Rio Grande de Mindanao.
The Philippine Coast Guard said on Monday, August 26, its CGS continued searching for the two missing persons, identified as Saripudin Tato and Sidik Ismael, on Sunday.
According to police investigation, motor banca Zhul-Leah, skippered by Tato and ferrying 6 passengers, collided with an unnamed motor banca skippered by Khentin Alonto Munto and ferrying two passengers at around 8:30 pm on Saturday.
Munto and two passengers were in the custody of PNP Sultan Kudarat.
The CGS in Cotabato City asked residents along the Rio Grande de Mindanao to contact the nearest PCG station if they if sight the missing passengers. – Rappler.com
