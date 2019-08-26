The rival families have decided to amicably settle their feud after 3 days of negotiation

Published 8:35 PM, August 26, 2019

PAMPANGA, Philippines – Fully-armed police operatives rescued a 19-year-old Aeta tribesman from certain death at the hands of a rival family in the highlands of Porac town here last August 22.

In a statement released by the provincial capitol to the media only on Monday, August 26, it identified the teenage Aeta as Anton Santos, who hid himself from the Serrano family for 6 years. The rival family was waiting for him to be old enough to execute him as payment for a "blood debt."

It was learned that the Aeta teen's father was blamed for the death of Siete Serrano during a drinking spree in their mountain village in Barangay Camias in February 2013.

But the Serranos failed to undertake the "eye-for-an-eye, tooth-for-a-tooth" tribal custom against Santos' father, as the latter died of heart attack. The Serranos then marked Santos as his father's replacement for the blood debt.

Last August 22, Anton was forced to show himself in their village after the Serranos threatened to kill his mother.

Upon his return, the members of the rival family accosted him and, at gunpoint, he was made to walk towards a public cemetery where a white colored coffin was already waiting for him.

The timely arrival of the operatives from the First Pampanga Provincial Mobile Force Company and the Porac Municipal Police prevented the Serranos from executing Santos.

It was learned that Pampanga Governor Dennis Pineda had tasked the police operatives to save Santos after his mother was able to seek his help through village and town officials.

The governor also tasked the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office, the representative of the indigenous peoples in the provincial board, Porac Mayor Jing Capil, and the village officials of Planas and Camias to help resolve the feud between the Santos and Serrano families.

It took 3 days of negotiation before the rival families decided to amicably settle their feud.

Last Saturday, August 24, the two families sat together in the presence of provincial, municipal, and village officials to thumbmark a peace agreement wherein they invoked God and their tribal deity Apu Namalyari as their principal witnesses.

The Santos family paid P100,000 in cash, two carabaos (water buffalos), and 3 goats to the Serrano family as payment for the death of their family member.

In their handwritten agreement, they promised to subject themselves to legal justice and do away with their customary laws should another violence erupt between their family members.

"We respect their customs but the government is the right entity to render justice. I appeal to our tribal brothers and sisters. Let us put our families and communities at peace. Let us follow the laws of our country. Do not take the law in your hands," Pineda was quoted saying. – Rappler.com