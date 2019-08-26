In a span of 10 days in July, the island saw 21 people dead at the hands of gunmen. Watch the start of the Senate probe live on Rappler on August 26.

Published 11:53 PM, August 26, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Senate committees on public order and dangerous drugs, and on justice and human rights starts its probe Tuesday, August 27, into the spate of killings in the two Negros provinces in central Philippines.

In a span of 10 days in July, the island saw 21 people dead at the hands of gunmen: 17 civilians and 4 policemen, most of whom were killed in their homes. (TIMELINE: Killings in Negros)

The state of violence has pushed President Rodrigo Duterte to consider employing "drastic" measures, sparking fears of expanding martial law from Mindanao to the Visayas. The Philippine National Police, however, has downplayed the killings and said that the situation is "under control."

Senator Risa Hontiveros filed Senate Resolution No. 47, seeking an investigation into the incidents. She said the killings hold a mirror up to the "culture of impunity and lawlessness in the country."

She said the probe should help seek justice for the victims and lead to actions and legislation that would prevent more killings on the island. (READ: Only 3 cases filed so far vs suspects in Negros Oriental shootings)

“These murderers seem to fear nothing and no one, completely assured of their impunity," Hontiveros said in the resolution.

The Senate public order and dangerous drugs committee is headed by Senator Ronald dela Rosa, while the Senate justice and human rights committee is chaired by Senator Richard Gordon.

The hearing begins at 10 am Tuesday. Watch it live on Rappler. – Rappler.com