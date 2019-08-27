The victim's Kia Pride Sedan swerves into the opposite lane and smashes into a speeding bus

Published 2:37 PM, August 27, 2019

FATAL CRASH. A personnel of the Philippine Navy died in this crash in San Antonio, Zambales. Photo courtesy of San Antonio, Zambales PNP

ZAMBALES, Philippines – A member of the Philippine Navy died after his car crashed into a Victory Liner bus in San Antonio town here Monday evening, August 26, police said.

Captain Marvin Domacena, chief of San Antonio police station, said Private First Class Joseph Bill Ignacio, 26, who is based at the Naval Educational Training and Doctrine Command here, sustained injuries in his body during the accident.

Investigators said Ignacio, a native of Zamboanga City, was driving his Kia Pride Sedan and headed north when he swerved to the opposite lane and hit the approaching bus driven by Joseph Menor, 36.

Police said the Kia Pride Sedan was going on high speed when it figured in the collision.

Ignacio was taken to the San Marcelino District Hospital but was declared dead on arrival. – Rappler.com