Published 4:35 PM, August 27, 2019

LUCKY GUY. Carnapping suspect Bin Zhang in the custody of the SBMA Law Enforcement Department. Photo by SBMA LED

SUBIC BAY FREEPORT, Philippines – Security officers of the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) arrested on Sunday evening, August 25, a Chinese suspected of carnapping after he forcibly took a vehicle driven by a Filipino.

In his report to SBMA Senior Deputy Administrator Ramon Agregado, SBMA Law Enforcement Department (LED) manager Colonel Vicente Tolentino identified the suspect as Bin Zhang, 24, a Chinese national, temporarily residing at Silver City-4 Condominium, Pasig City.

The report identified the victim as George Villanueva, 40, of Kawit, Cavite, a driver of a Starex Van (KOP 347).

Based on initial investigation, Villanueva picked up Zhang on Sunday at Ortigas Avenue. Zhang asked to be brought to Subic Bay Freeport in a convoy with another van supposedly driven by a fellow Chinese.

The travel went well until they reached the Tipo Toll Plaza near the entrance of the Subic Bay Freeport around 6:30 pm. While paying the toll fee, a Chinese from the other van boarded the Starex, while Zhang thrust a cutter knife to Villanueva’s chest.

Though threatened, Villanueva got out of the Starex and managed to escape. The Starex van, now driven by the Chinese suspects, sped towards Subic Bay Freeport.

Villanueva reported the incident to SCTEX patrol officers in the area who brought him to LED Office. An alert was immediately sent to all sentries in the Freeport.

During the follow-up operation, the Starex was sighted at the parking lot along Rizal Hi-way here. Later, LED apprehended the suspect at around 9 pm. His companions were nowhere to be found.

Zhang was turned over to Hermosa Police Station in Bataan which has jurisdiction in the area for filing of an appropriate case. Meanwhile a continuous follow-up operation was being conducted to arrest Zhang’s companions. – Rappler.com