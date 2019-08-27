Subic Bay Freeport security arrest Chinese for carnapping
SUBIC BAY FREEPORT, Philippines – Security officers of the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) arrested on Sunday evening, August 25, a Chinese suspected of carnapping after he forcibly took a vehicle driven by a Filipino.
In his report to SBMA Senior Deputy Administrator Ramon Agregado, SBMA Law Enforcement Department (LED) manager Colonel Vicente Tolentino identified the suspect as Bin Zhang, 24, a Chinese national, temporarily residing at Silver City-4 Condominium, Pasig City.
The report identified the victim as George Villanueva, 40, of Kawit, Cavite, a driver of a Starex Van (KOP 347).
Based on initial investigation, Villanueva picked up Zhang on Sunday at Ortigas Avenue. Zhang asked to be brought to Subic Bay Freeport in a convoy with another van supposedly driven by a fellow Chinese.
The travel went well until they reached the Tipo Toll Plaza near the entrance of the Subic Bay Freeport around 6:30 pm. While paying the toll fee, a Chinese from the other van boarded the Starex, while Zhang thrust a cutter knife to Villanueva’s chest.
Though threatened, Villanueva got out of the Starex and managed to escape. The Starex van, now driven by the Chinese suspects, sped towards Subic Bay Freeport.
Villanueva reported the incident to SCTEX patrol officers in the area who brought him to LED Office. An alert was immediately sent to all sentries in the Freeport.
During the follow-up operation, the Starex was sighted at the parking lot along Rizal Hi-way here. Later, LED apprehended the suspect at around 9 pm. His companions were nowhere to be found.
Zhang was turned over to Hermosa Police Station in Bataan which has jurisdiction in the area for filing of an appropriate case. Meanwhile a continuous follow-up operation was being conducted to arrest Zhang’s companions. – Rappler.com
In these changing times, courage and clarity become even more important.
Take discussions to the next level with Rappler PLUS — your platform for deeper insights, closer collaboration, and meaningful action.
Sign up today and access exclusive content, events, and workshops curated especially for those who crave clarity and collaboration in an intelligent, action-oriented community.
As a bonus, we’re also giving a free 1-year Booky Prime membership for the next 200 subscribers.
You can also support Rappler without a PLUS membership. Help us stay free and independent by making a donation: https://www.rappler.com/crowdfunding. Every contribution counts.