The incident starts from an argument between a barangay captain, who wants to close the establishment, and the bar owner

Published 8:17 PM, August 27, 2019

BAGUIO, Philippines – The owner of a disco bar in Bangued, Abra, and one of his customers were shot dead by a barangay captain early Tuesday morning, August 27, while arguing about closing the bar.

Killed were Elpidio Barbadillo Castillo Jr, the 49-year-old owner of El Amor Disco Bar in Barangay Bangbangar, and Nonillo Billedo, 31.

The suspect, Jose Bayle Mailed, the 59-year-old barangay captain of Calaba, was wounded after shooting it out with the police.

According to reports, Mailed and his friends arrived at the bar drunk. He confronted Castillo and said he wanted the bar closed. The argument became heated, and Mailed shot Castillo several times. Billedo was also hit and died on the way to the hospital. Castillo expired while being treated at the Abra Provincial Hospital.

A police mobile team was at the scene at the time of the shooting and tried to pacify Mailed, but he shot at them and one of the police officers hit him on the head and lower back. He is at the Abra Provincial Hospital.

Police recovered Mailed's Cal. 45 pistol.

Killings in Benguet

Meanwhile, a young man working as a helper in Itogon, Benguet, was arrested by police for stabbing 3 men early morning of Monday, August 26, in Baguio. One of the victims died.

Ruben Saydawan Feliciano, 23, was identified through a CCTV footage, which showed him stabbing the 3 while they were waiting for a cab along Assumption Road right in the heart of the city.

James Paul Papay, 21, died from stab wounds, while Michael Busacay Baniaga, 21, and Liam Floyd Busacay, 19, were injured.

The 3 first drank at a bar along Mabini Street then transferred to another bar on Assumption Road. They were waiting for a cab home to Barangay Irisan when they were stabbed by Feliciano. – Rappler.com