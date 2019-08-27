The Commission on Elections will oversee the voting to convert the municipality of Sto Tomas, Batangas, into a city

Published 8:10 PM, August 27, 2019

PLEBISCITE. The Commission on Elections will conduct a plebiscite for the conversion of the municipality of Sto Tomas, Batangas, into a city. Photo from WikiCommons

MANILA, Philippines – The plebiscite to ratify the cityhood of Sto Tomas, Batangas, is set to take place on September 7, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) announced on Tuesday, August 27.

"Pursuant to Republic Act (RA) No. 11086, the Commission on Elections is mandated to set the date and supervise the conduct of the plebiscite converting the present municipality of Sto Tomas in the province of Batangas into a component city," said Comelec Spokesperson James Jimenez.

According to the poll body, Sto Tomas residents will be asked to vote on RA No. 11086 by writing "yes" or "oo" for approval or "no" or "hindi" for rejection.

If approved, Sto Tomas would be converted into a component city that will enjoy the following powers:

"Continuous succession" in its corporate name

To sue and be sued

Have and use a corporate seal

Acquire, hold, and convey real or personal property

Enter into contracts and/or agreements

Exercise such other powers subject to the limitations provided under RA No. 7160 or the Local Government Code of 1991

On the day of the plebiscite, the Comelec said illiterate voters, persons with disabilities, and senior citizens may avail of assistance when voting following guidelines in Comelec Resolution No. 10564. Express lanes will also be provided for such voters, along with those who are pregnant.

Voting hours will be from 7 am to 3 pm.

Meanwhile, voter registration will be suspended from September 4 to 11, to make way for plebiscite preparations. It will resume on September 12. – Rappler.com