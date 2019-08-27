'Walang hiya talaga ang mga puti tapos tinuturuan ako ng gagawin ko,' says President Rodrigo Duterte as he blasts the Nordic country for allowing abortion

Published 11:51 PM, August 27, 2019

DUTERTE VS ICELAND. President Rodrigo Duterte hopes the people of Iceland 'freeze in time.' Malacanang file photo

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte blasted Iceland anew, this time hoping that its "ice-eating" people "freeze in time."

Duterte, who was talking about pushing for family planning as he recalled an exchange with farmers who have 7 children, suddenly blasted the Nordic country for allowing abortion.

"Iceland allows the slaughter of the fetus inside the womb of the mother up to 6 months. Putang ina nila (Son of a bitch)," Duterte cussed, as guests clapped in the background.

The President was giving a speech at the 31st anniversary of the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program on Tuesday night, August 27.

"Palibhasa itong Iceland wala namang kain 'yan eh puro ice lang…. Walang hiya talaga ang mga puti tapos tinuturuan ako ng gagawin ko. (Iceland doesn't eat anything except for ice. The whites really have no shame and yet they teach me what to do)," Duterte said Tuesday.

"I'm so sorry for you, that you are in the ice forever. I hope you freeze in time," Duterte added.

The President had earlier blasted Iceland for having no problems, "except for ice." The country, which is not completely covered in ice, experiences milder temperatures that allows it to experience green summers.

It was Iceland that proposed a resolution asking the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), among others, to prepare a comprehensive report on the killings in the Philippines. The UNHRC adopted the said resolution.

This has angered Duterte, who said that Iceland "doesn't understand" the situation in the Philippines. (READ: Why Iceland led UN resolution on PH drug war killings)

Critics of the Iceland-backed resolution, including Duterte, have lashed out at the country for allowing abortion, calling its government a "hypocrite" for interfering in extrajudicial killings in the Philippines when they allow unborn fetuses to "die." – Rappler.com