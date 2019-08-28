BURNING SHIP. The MV Lite Ferry 16 catches fires just before reaching the Port of Dapitan. (contributed)

DAPITAN CITY, Philippines (UPDATED) – Two passengers died – a child and a senior citizen – when their RO-RO (roll on, roll off) ship caught fire before arriving at the Port of Dapitan (Palauan) Wednesday morning, August 28, said the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG)

A report from PCG Operations Center identified the victims as one-year-old Chloe Labisig, and Danilo Gomez, 60. They were 137 passengers aboard the MV Lite Ferry 16 which caught fire some 1.5 nautical miles from its destination.

The MV Lite Ferry 16 left the Samboan port in Santander town, Cebu around 6 pm Tuesday, August 27, sad the PCG. All on all there were 152 passengers and crew on board and 34 vehicles.

MV Lite Ferry 16 is owned by the Lite Shipping Company.

“As of 8 am, we already have 102 rescued passengers, our rescue teams and those from other shipping companies are still at the location of MV Lite Ferry 16,” said Nelson Quimiguing, City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Officer (CDRRMO) of Dapitan.

Quimiguing said the rescued passengers were brought to hospitals in Dapitan and in nearby Dipolog City.

According to Lieutenant Junior Grade Cherry Rose Manaay, commander of the Philippine Coast Guard Station-Zamboanga del Norte, they received a distress call from the captain of the MV Lite Ferry 16 asking for help as his ship caught fire off Tag-ulo point in Dapitan.

Manaay said she immediately called MV Fast Cat, which had just left the Port of Dapitan to rescue MV Lite Ferry 16. MV Danica Joy was also sent to help in the rescue.

Fishermen from Barangay Tag-ulo here tried to join in the rescue but were driven back by big waves.

As it took almost an hour for MV Fast Cat to reach the distressed ship, surviving passengers and crew told Quimiguing that they were ordered by the captain to “abandon ship." They said they all jumped off the burning vessel and waited for the rescuers in the water.

The cause of the fire and whereabouts of the captain of the MV Lite Ferry 16 were still not known as of posting. – Rappler.com