HITMAN. Edgardo Luib, the confessed hitman in the Dominic Sytin murder case, is presented to the media following his arrest on March 11, 2019. Photo from PNP

OLONGAPO CITY, Philippines – The confessed hitman in the businessman Dominic Sytin slay case was arraigned on murder charges on Wednesday morning, August 28.

Edgardo Luib entered a guilty plea before Judge Richard Paradeza of Olongapo City Regional Trial Court Branch 72.

Luib earlier tagged Dennis Sytin, the younger brother of Dominic, in the murder of the businessman in November 2018.

When he was arrested in Batangas last March, Luib claimed that Dennis – though a middleman – hired him to kill Dominic, founder of United Auctioneers Incorporated.

Dennis, through alleged middleman Oliver Fuentes alias Ryan Remintilla, supposedly promised Luib P1 million for the job but the latter only got P50,000.

Paradeza had ordered the arrest of Dennis and Fuentes but both remained at large.

Dominic's family has offered a P6-million reward for information leading to the arrest of Dennis and Fuentes. – Rappler.com