OFF TO CHINA. President Rodrigo Duterte will soon depart for China to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and watch the FIBA World Cup. Malacañang file photo

MANILA, Philippines – After President Rodrigo Duterte predicted Gilas Pilipinas would lose in its FIBA World Cup matchup against Italy, Malacañang said the Philippine leader's attendance at the game should "inspire" the team.

"The statement of the President that most likely you will lose should be a challenge to you and should inspire you to make him wrong, and he will be very happy," said Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo on Wednesday, August 28, while in Beijing, China.

"I think the very purpose of the President in going there is to inspire them," he added.

Duterte had predicted a loss for the Philippine team because of the Italian players' height. Panelo said Duterte's controversial remarks were based on "reality."

"Sabi niya, I'm speaking of reality na medyo tagilid tayo, pero ang bola ay bilog (He said, I'm speaking of reality that we are on the losing end, but the ball is round). The ball is round," said Panelo.

Before the interview was over, however, Panelo softened his statement, making his own forecast.

"Palagay ko matatalo Italy. Mananalo 'yun (Gilas Pilipinas) kasi andoon si Presidente (I think Italy will lose. Gilas Pilipinas will win because the President will be there)," said Panelo.

Duterte is scheduled to attend the FIBA World Cup opening ceremony on Friday, August 30, in Beijing.

He will then fly to Guangzhou on Friday night to watch Gilas Pilipinas' first game, against Italy, on Saturday, August 31. – Rappler.com