NO HOMEWORK. The Department of Education supports the no homework bills filed in the House of Representatives. Photo by Albert Calvelo/PRIB

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Education (DepEd) has expressed its support for the no-homework policy bills proposed by lawmakers at the House of Representatives.

DepEd, in a statement released on Wednesday, August 28, said the measures would “enable learners to have more quality time with their parents, family, and friends by limiting the homework [and] assignment to a reasonable quantity on school days and by eliminating the same during weekends.”

It said the policy would allow students to “find balance between their academic development and personal growth by having ample time for enjoyable activities with family.”

House Deputy Speaker Evelina Escudero and Quezon City Representative Alfred Vargas filed separate bills in August.

Escudero filed House Bill (HB) No. 3611, which seeks to remove homework as a requirement and have Kinder to Grade 12 students do academic activities solely within school premises.

“Homework assignments can deprive students and parents [of] precious quality time for rest, relaxation, and interaction after schools hours and even on weekend,” the bill’s explanatory note reads.

The bill also seeks to prohibit students from taking textbooks home in order to “lighten the physical burden of schoolchildren,” who, Escudero said, often have to carry heavy bags due to schoolwork that has to be done beyond the school. This will apply to Kinder to Grade 6 students.

Vargas filed HB No. 3883, which seeks to eliminate homework on weekends for all elementary and high school students.

This is so that students can “enjoy their free time from the precisions of school during weekends and to be able to have a quality time with their family and friends.”

Vargas, in his proposal, also cited a 2018 study that featured discussions on a similar policy in a public school in Western Cape province in South Africa. Vargas said scholars in South Africa had argued “that homework is a burden for children and parents,” has caused the decline of family time, and even undermines learning interest.

HB 3883 seeks to “promote and protect the physical, moral, spiritual, intellectual, and social well-being of the youth.”

While DepEd welcomed the proposals, teachers groups have slammed the proposed measures.

The Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) in a statement told Congress to instead focus on reviewing the K to 12 curriculum.

“We are not issuing homework to burden our students. It is demanded of us by the K to 12 program, so much [so] that our performance evaluation system ensures its implementation,” said ACT national chairperson Joselyn Martinez.

Teacher’s Dignity Coalition said: “Our teachers are trained educators. We know the value of homework. It's about discipline, responsibility, and continuity of learning.” – Rappler.com