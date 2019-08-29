10 illegal Russian workers arrested in Manila club
MANILA, Philippines – Manila police have arrested 10 Russian women for working in a Malate club without employment visas.
Following an inspection of the Sha Sha VIP Club in Malate at around 9:40 pm on Wednesday, August 28, the Manila Police District Special Mayor’s Reaction Team (SMART), assisting the Manila Bureau of Permits, arrested the following:
- Ekaterina Golubeva
- Polina Tagunova
- Anna Mozharevskaya
- Anatasia Bakumenko
- Aleksandra Ivanova
- Zukhra Akhmedzianova
- Alexandra Zivittinsh
- Diana Razogreeva
- Anna Nikitina
- Ussipbek Kymbat
Police said the women were aged 21 to 29.
Cops said the bar’s owner is a certain Reynaldo Vergara Custodio.
According to police, the Russian workers violated the 2013 Omnibus Revenue Code of Manila.
They have been detained at the SMART office at the Manila City Hall. – Rappler.com
In these changing times, courage and clarity become even more important.
Take discussions to the next level with Rappler PLUS — your platform for deeper insights, closer collaboration, and meaningful action.
Sign up today and access exclusive content, events, and workshops curated especially for those who crave clarity and collaboration in an intelligent, action-oriented community.
As a bonus, we’re also giving a free 1-year Booky Prime membership for the next 200 subscribers.
You can also support Rappler without a PLUS membership. Help us stay free and independent by making a donation: https://www.rappler.com/crowdfunding. Every contribution counts.