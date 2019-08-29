MANILA, Philippines – Camarines Norte State College (CNSC) is now a state university.

On August 22, President Rodrigo Duterte signed Republic Act (RA) No. 11399 changing CNSC's status, and renaming the institution as the University of Camarines Norte (UCN). A copy of the law was made available to the media on Thursday, August 29.

Within 120 days of the law's approval, the newly created UCN should submit a 5-year development plan including its program budget to the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), undergo a management audit in cooperation with CHED, and set up the university's organizational, administrative, and academic structures.

Meanwhile, the board of regents was ordered to come up with implementing rules and regulations, in consultation with CHED, within 60 days of the law's effectivity.

RA No. 11399 will take effect 15 days after its publication in the Official Gazette or in a newspaper of general circulation.

CNSC started as the Camarines Norte High School in Daet town in 1920. It was converted into a national high school in 1973.

In 1992, it became a state college through RA No. 7352, integrating the Abaño Pilot Elementary School in Daet, Mercedes School of Fisheries in Mercedes, Camarines Norte National Agricultural School in Labo, and Camarines Norte National School of Arts and Trades in Jose Panganiban to compose its different campuses.

Another campus was later established in Entienza in Santa Elena town. – Rappler.com