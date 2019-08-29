Rappler Talk: Leading Isko Moreno's publicity team
MANILA, Philippines – There is no denying: Manila Mayor Isko Moreno has been in the news more than any other local chief executive in the Philippines.
How is the public's interest in the mayor sustained? Manila Public Information Office chief Julius Leonen sits down for a Rappler Talk on Friday, August 29, to discuss the work that his team does.
From the campaign period to the street clearing operations to the weekly addresses broadcast on Facebook, Leonen has a hand in every viral post of Mayor Moreno.
Leonen is only 22 years old. The rest of his team are in their 20s. How do they do it?
Tune in to Rappler at 9 am on Friday.
