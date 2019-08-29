MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor) is strengthening security protocols amid reports of kidnapping cases involving casino players, perpetuated allegedly by loan sharks.

In a statement on Thursday, August 29, Pagcor said it met with licensed casino operators at Entertainment City in Pasay City and Clark, Pampanga.

Pagcor also met with representatives of the Philippine National Police Anti-Kidnapping Group and the Bureau of Immigration to address these alleged casino-related kidnappings.

Along with casino licensees, Pagcor said it would enhance casino surveillance facilities such as facial recognition cameras and enable information sharing among casino operators on suspected criminals.

"We likewise intend to accredit and regulate casino financiers subject to the implementing rules and regulations on lending companies by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, Securities and Exchange Commission, and other regulatory agencies," Pagcor said.

"Pagcor believes that while gaming contributes significantly to government revenues, it must not be used as a vehicle for abuse and injustices," it added.

The statement comes a week after China asked the Philippines to ban online gambling, linking the industry to kidnapping, murder, and money laundering. – Rappler.com