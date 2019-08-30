MANILA, Philippines – On the first full day of President Rodrigo Duterte's August visit to China, not only did he sit down with its president Xi Jinping but he also got to meet its most famous actor – Jackie Chan.

Photos sent by Malacañang show Duterte and his ever-present former aide Senator Bong Go, posing with Chan, famous worldwide for his roles in Rush Hour movies, Police Story movies, Shanghai Noon, The Tuxedo, and more.

The meeting with the Hong Kong action star were taken on Thursday, August 29, in Beijing.

Chan is seen doing Duterte's signature clenched fist gesture, with the President and Go. They also posed with stuffed toy pandas. The Hollywood celebrity is also seen showing Duterte something in a laptop.

Malacañang is yet to give details about the meeting. But it was not in Duterte's official schedule for the day, which originally consisted only of the President's bilateral meeting with Chinese officials and a state banquet. A private lunch hosted by former economic adviser Michael Yang was also not in the official schedule. – Rappler.com