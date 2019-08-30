MANILA, Philippines – Two Filipino seafarers were among those killed in a recent shooting and fire at a bar in Veracruz, Mexico, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Friday, August 30.

Philippine Ambassador to Mexico Demetrio Tuazon reported to the DFA that the two Filipino seafarers were among the 26 killed when gunmen barged into the bar shooting at the Port of Coatzacoalcos and later set the place on fire.

Eleven were hurt in the incident.

Many of the victims died due to smoke inhalation. It was not yet clear how many died from gunshot wounds.

In a statement, Veracruz Governor Cuitlahuac Garcia said the attack stemmed from a dispute between rival gangs in the area. Veracruz is considered a flashpoint in turf wars between Mexico's drug cartels. Corruption in government is also rampant.

The DFA said the Philippine Embassy in Mexico was coordinating with authorities and the Filipinos' seafarers manning agency to repatriate the remains of the victims.

The DFA offered its condolences to the families of the two men and gave assurances its embassy was ready to provide assistance if needed. – with reports from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com