MANILA, Philippines – Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle has issued an oratio imperata or obligatory prayer against dengue and leptospirosis.

In a circular released on Thursday, August 29, Fr Reginald Malicdem, Chancellor of the Archdioses of Manila, said Tagle “is requesting all of us to pray for the healing of those who are sick and for the protection of everyone from these and other illness."

The oratio imperata, written in both English and Tagalog, is “to be prayed kneeling after the Post‐Communion Prayer at all Masses in the Archdiocese of Manila starting Sunday, September 1,” the circular read.

This call for prayer comes amid a national dengue epidemic declared by the Department of Health in early August. The DOH recorded a total of 208,917 cases and 882 deaths due to the disease from January 1 to August 10, 2019.



The DOH declared a national dengue alert in July, and upgraded the status to an epidemic to "level up the response" against the viral disease.

On leptospirosis, the DOH recorded 1,070 cases and 120 deaths from from January 1 to August 10, 2019. This is less than half of the total number during the same period last year, when 2,618 cases were recorded.

Despite the marked decrease in cases, the health department in July warned the public against the bacterial disease “with the coming of rains and floods.”

Below is the full text of the oratio imperata issued by the Archdiocese of Manila:

Almighty and loving Father,

we thank you for the life that is your gift,

for the providence that sustains us,

and for your wisdom that directs the course of our days.

Forgive our sins against your love,

against each other, and against your creation.

Make us responsible stewards of your creation.

The plague of dengue fever and leptospirosis are upon us today.

These diseases have caused much suffering

and have claimed many lives.

We humbly beg You, loving Father,

to deliver us from these and other diseases.

Heal those who are afflicted.

Strengthen us in charity to care for each other.

We ask this through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son,

who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit,

God, forever and ever. Amen.

Our Lady, Health of the Sick, pray for us.

St. Raphael the Archangel, pray for us.

San Roque, pray for us.

San Lorenzo Ruiz, pray for us.

San Pedro Calungsod, pray for us.

