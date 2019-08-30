MANILA, Philippines – In Novaliches, Quezon City, a mall is offering free use of its parking space as a terminal for jeepneys, UV express vans, and tricycles to help ease traffic congestion in the Tandang Sora area.

Crossroad Tandang Sora mall has responded to Mayor Joy Belmonte's Bayanihan sa Lansangan, a program that calls for cooperation between barangays and private agents in clearing obstructions that encroach public roads and sidewalks.

The mall is in a prime spot with heavy foot and road traffic every day. It is located near the corner of Quirino Highway and Tandang Sora Avenue. Commuters are unloaded at this intersection, causing congestion in the area.

Thus, Crossroad’s management offered to let vehicles load and unload passengers in their parking area to help reduce the congestion.

Belmonte appreciated the management’s offer, saying it is a welcome development in an area that has 3 terminals obstructing the road.

She called on other shopping malls – such as SM, Robinsons, and Ayala – to “become partners” as well in easing the city traffic.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government has directed cities in Metro Manila to reclaim public roads from obstructions, including illegal transport terminals and illegal vendors.

Belmonte has since proposed to relocate street vendors to public markets, waiving rentals for a few months. She also appealed to government agencies to lease their unused properties to displaced vendors. – Loreben Tuquero/Rappler.com