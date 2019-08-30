ZAMBALES, Philippines – Law enforcers of the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) on Friday, August 30, apprehended a man who was tagged in a series of thefts in hotels inside the Subic Bay Freeport and in the province of Zambales.

Investigators said Daniel Mercado alias Danny Simbol tried to escape on board his red Honda Civic when the internal security of a hotel in Subic Bay Freeport chased and caught up with him at the Canal Road.

With the help of SBMA police who blocked Mercado's escape route, he was finally flagged down and nabbed.

Authorities have been previously alerted about Mercado's scheme in which he would pose as a participant in conventions to steal laptops and other items from delegates.

Mercado's modus was once caught in a closed-circuit television footage.

Managers of hotels where Mercado allegedly stole laptops from came to the the SBMA law enforcement office and positively identified Mercado as the thief who carted away hotel guests' valuables. – Rappler.com