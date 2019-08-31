MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Public Works and Highways' (DPWH) has earmarked some P5.22 billion of its budget for fiscal year 2020 for major national infrastructure projects for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

This was disclosed by DPWH Undersecretary for Unified Project Management Office (UPMO) Operations and Technical Services Emil K. Sadain during the first meeting of the Intergovernmental Relations Body for Infrastructure Development for BARMM.

The DPWH earlier helped the BARMM's Ministry of Public Works (MPW) identify a list of priority projects for fiscal year 2020.

Here is the list of priority projects for 2020:

The rehabilitation of damaged paved national highway and road widening at Basilan Circumferential Road in Basilan;

The reconstruction and upgrading of Jolo-Indanan-Parang-Silangkan Road, Jolo-Taglibi-Tiptipon Road, and Jolo Port-Bud Daho-Romandier Road in Sulu;

The replacement of weak bridges along Jolo-Taglibi-Tiptipon Road, Sulu;

The construction of missing road links of Banaran-Tonggusong Road, Marang Marang-Bakung Road, and Tonggusong Road – Tubig Indangan Road in Tawi-Tawi;

The construction of a flood mitigation structure at Agus Buayan River in Marawi City, Lanao del Sur;

Further rehabilitation along Cotabato-Malabang-Lanao del Norte Road, Masiu-Ganassi Road and Marawi-Malabang Road in Lanao del Sur;

The concreting of Sultan Mastusa and Parang Section of Cotabato-Lanao Road;

The widening of Simuay-Landasan-Parang Road and Lamsan-Simuay Junction Road in Cotabato City;

This will be the first infrastructure priority to-do list of the national government in the region since the inauguration of the Bangsamoro in March.

Aside from the P5.22 billion to be provided by the national government, BARMM-MPW proposed to undertake P12.14 billion worth of local infrastructure projects in fiscal year 2020. Funding for the other projects will be sourced from an annual block grant – the share of the Bangsamoro government in the national internal revenue tax collections of the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) and the Bureau of Customs (BOC).

Meanwhile, an additional P5 billion worth of projects will be provided for by the national government meant as a Special Development Fund for the rebuilding, rehabilitation and development of communities hit by conflict.

Sadain, designated by DPWH Secretary Mark A. Villar a the focal person for BARMM infrastructure projects, said the boost in investments for infrastructure at BARMM is aimed at changing the living conditions of the Bangsamoro people.

A Memorandum of Agreement between the DPWH and the BARRM MPW is being finalized. – Rappler.com