Magnitude 5.1 earthquake rocks Davao Oriental
MANILA, Philippines – A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck Davao Oriental Saturday evening, August 31.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the earthquake struck at 9:02 pm, traced 10 kilometers southeast of Baculin, Davao Oriental. The quake had a tectonic origin and was 25 kilometers deep.
The following intensities were recorded:
- Intensity II – Bislig City, Mati City; Gingoog City, Misamis Oriental
Phivolcs had also earlier recorded a magnitude 4.1 tremor at 3:42 pm, about 90 kilometers southeast of Governor Generoso town, also in Davao Oriental
No damage is expected from the quake, but Phivolcs warned there would be aftershocks. (READ: All you need to know about preparing for earthquakes) – Rappler.com
In these changing times, courage and clarity become even more important.
Take discussions to the next level with Rappler PLUS — your platform for deeper insights, closer collaboration, and meaningful action.
Sign up today and access exclusive content, events, and workshops curated especially for those who crave clarity and collaboration in an intelligent, action-oriented community.
As a bonus, we’re also giving a free 1-year Booky Prime membership for the next 200 subscribers.
You can also support Rappler without a PLUS membership. Help us stay free and independent by making a donation: https://www.rappler.com/crowdfunding. Every contribution counts.