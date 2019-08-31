MANILA, Philippines – A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck Davao Oriental Saturday evening, August 31.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the earthquake struck at 9:02 pm, traced 10 kilometers southeast of Baculin, Davao Oriental. The quake had a tectonic origin and was 25 kilometers deep.

The following intensities were recorded:

Intensity II – Bislig City, Mati City; Gingoog City, Misamis Oriental

Phivolcs had also earlier recorded a magnitude 4.1 tremor at 3:42 pm, about 90 kilometers southeast of Governor Generoso town, also in Davao Oriental

No damage is expected from the quake, but Phivolcs warned there would be aftershocks. (READ: All you need to know about preparing for earthquakes) – Rappler.com