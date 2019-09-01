MANILA, Philippines – Four people sustained minor injuries after a motor vessel capsized off the coast of San Francisco, Camotes Islands in Cebu on Saturday, August 31, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) reported.

M/V "Mika Mari 8", a roll-on/roll-off (RO-RO) ship, came from Danao Port and fell on its starboard side while docked at the Port of Consuelo, Cebu after a 10-wheel truck slipped while unloading, said the incident report from the PCG headquarters in Manila.

The report said the truck "caused a balancing problem and eventually led the vessel to submerge."

M/V "Mika Mari 8" had 149 passengers and 18 crewmen, all of whom were rescued. The injured were brought to a nearby hospital.

The Jomalia Shipping Corporation informed the Coast Guard Sub-Station San Francisco that the vessel sank.

A quick response team was deployed by the CGSS San Francisco to rescue the passengers and crew members. – Rappler.com