MANILA, Philippines – A Senate panel has summoned Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) Director General Nicanor Faeldon to a Senate hearing on the application of the law computing "good conduct time" of convicts.

The hearing will tackle controversies brought by the initial inclusion of rape-slay convict Antonio Sanchez in the list of beneficiaries under the Good Conduct Time Allowance (GCTA) law.

In a subpoena signed on Saturday, August 31, by Senator Richard Gordon, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Justice and Human Rights, Faeldon is "commanded and required to appear" at the Senate hearing on Monday morning, September 2.

Faeldon has denied ordering the release of Sanchez due to the GCTA law, but the Sanchez family said it has a release order from BuCor setting Sanchez' release on August 20.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra has suspended the processing of early release of inmates pending a review of guidelines in accordance with the GCTA law. Malacañang also said Sanchez is "disqualified" for early release. (TIMELINE: The GCTA law and the controversy it has stirred)

Already, 1,914 heinous crimes convicts have been released since 2013 under the GCTA law. Their fate is now in jeopardy due to the controversy brought about by Sanchez's case. (READ: Is it legal to send back to jail released heinous crimes convicts?)

Senator Panfilo Lacson also said on Friday, August 30, that some convicts in the high-profile 1997 murder case of the Chiong sisters are now walking free. This is due to the GCTA law, reported the Philippine Daily Inquirer. Lacson added that another official, not Faeldon, signed their release orders.

Opposition senators: Remove Faeldon

Two opposition senators called for Faeldon's removal from BuCor following the controversy.

In an interview with DZBB on Sunday, September 1, Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon said that Faeldon should be replaced.

"Alam mo, kahit saan siya pumunta mayroong controversy. Mukhang tuloy pag-iisipan mo kung dahilan ba sa kanya iyan. Siguro naman panahon na para palitan si Faeldon," Drilon said. (Anywhere he goes, there's controversy. You would wonder, is it because of him? I believe it's time to replace Faeldon.)

Drilon also said Faeldon should attend Monday's Senate hearing. Since a subpoena was issued, Faeldon would have to explain in case he couldn't attend, or else he would be detained in the Senate until he responds to the senators' questions, said Drilon.

He also noted that a provision in the GCTA law penalizes officials who does not implement it properly. "The law prevents abuse of its implementation because it involves service of sentence...If left unchecked, you are making a mockery of our justice system," he said in a mix of English and Filipino. (READ: Beyond Sanchez: How to improve the Good Conduct Time Allowance law)

Senator Risa Hontiveros echoed the call for Faeldon's removal. "Nananawagan ako kay Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte na patalsikin sa pwesto si Faeldon. Kailangang umaksyon ng buong-buo ng Pangulo sa lantarang pambabastos sa ating hustisya."

(I call on President Duterte to remove Faeldon from his post. He has to act fully on the blatant abuse of our justice system.)

She also said Faeldon should be charged administratively and criminally. She also supports the call to overhaul BuCor, including its officials and internal procudures, likening it to the "general cleaning" of a house.

Meanwhile, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said President Duterte has yet to decide on Faeldon's fate.

"Until the President talks about it, the presumption is [Faeldon] has the trust and confidence [of the President]," Panelo said in a mix of English and Filipino in an interview with DZIQ radio on Sunday.

On concerns that Faeldon would just be reappointed to another post, Panelo said the President has "absolute discretion on that," pointing to the President's diskarte or strategy. – Rappler.com