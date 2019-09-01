MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – A small plane crashed at a resort in Calamba City, Laguna, past 3 pm on Sunday, September 1.

According to an initial report from the Calamba City Police Station which was sent to Rappler by the Laguna Police Provincial Office, the aircraft crashed at the Agojo private resort in Purok 6, Miramonte Subdivision, Barangay Pansol.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP), in a statement on Sunday, said 8 people were aboard the aircraft, including the pilot and co-pilot.

The search for the victims is ongoing.

According to CAAP, the plane was a BE350 medical evacuation aircraft with registry number RP-C2296. Police initially said it was a two-seater plane.

The aircraft had come from the Dipolog Airport in Zamboanga del Norte. CAAP said it lost radar contact at around 3:10 pm while flying 25 nautical miles from Manila.

The crash caused a fire at the site, which was declared under control as of 4:45 pm.

CAAP said Aircraft Accident Investigation and Inquiry Board investigators have been sent to the crash site. – Rappler.com