CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines – A newborn girl was kidnapped at the Gingoog City Puericulture Center in Barangay 16 on Sunday, September 1.

Gingoog City police chief Ariel Philip Pontillas said the kidnapping happened around 5 am. A woman believed to be around 57 to 63 years old took the baby.

Pontillas said the woman was spotted through a closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera outside the puericulture or child care center.

"The suspect was last [seen] in Barangay Kahulugan. A manhunt is underway," added Pontillas.

"The city police is also coordinating with other police stations across the province to help get the child back."

The child's mother was identified as Marichu Villegas. She had just given birth to her daughter last Friday, August 30, at the puericulture center.

Gingoog City Mayor Eric Cañosa, in a statement, called on barangay officials and witnesses to help locate the baby.

"Motives are still unknown, but with the help of the cartographic sketch, we will get the suspect," Cañosa said. – Rappler.com