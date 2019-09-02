ONE STEP AHEAD. QC Mayor Joy Belmonte oversaw declogging operations and vendor registration on the week of August 26-30. Photo courtesy of Quezon City Public Affairs Department

MANILA, Philippines – When Tropical Storm Jenny threatened Metro Manila as it moved toward Central Luzon on Tuesday, August 27, the Quezon City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (QCDRRMC) was ready.

Two hundred emergency personnel were ready to respond in case of floods, rescue operations, and evacuation, putting to motion the protocol for an orange alert, even when the state weather bureau had only issued a yellow alert. In Quezon City, the SOP is to always act "one step ahead" as a precaution.

In its 9th week under new mayor Joy Belmonte, the Quezon City government showcased its readiness for both natural and manmade emergencies.

Last week, Belmonte ordered declogging, dredging, and cleaning of canals and riverways, as barangays were alerted and prepared for possible evacuation.

This kind of preemptive planning, which started as early as Sunday, August 25, in the aftermath of Severe Tropical Storm Ineng, spared the city from widespread flooding. There were no reports of massive flooding or distress calls to the city’s Urban Search and Rescue Team.

According to QCDRRMC head Karl Marasigan, the round-the-clock canal declogging and dredging of waterways ordered by Belmonte facilitated the speedy flow of rainwater in the city’s drainage system.

Marasigan also said that these operations were simultaneously conducted with the clearing operations “to keep the city out of harm’s way.”

Registering vendors

In line with the clearing operations, Belmonte made sure displaced vendors would continue their livelihood even after being taken off the streets. She announced that registered vendors and hawkers would be given identification cards and uniforms and could also avail themselves of affordable or free stalls put up by the local government.

Belmonte said registered vendors could become legal and pay fees straight to the city government, and in turn receive benefits, as opposed to when they were paying fees to illegal, private "organizers." She explained to street vendors that once they are registered, they won't be taken advantage of by “kotong” (extortionist) cops, corrupt government employees, and illegal organizers.

The registration will also address the disconnect between the data from the Business Processing and Licensing Office and the Market Development and Administration Department on sidewalk vendors.

“Kaya napagpasyahan nating magsagawa ng malawakang registration upang malaman ang eksaktong bilang na siyang gagabay sa atin sa pagbuo ng mga plano para sila’y epektibong matulungan,” Belmonte said in a statement.

(We decided to have a widespread registration so we will know the exact number of vendors and be guided in planning programs that would help them.)

Vendors under the Luzon Avenue flyover, Arayat Market, and Frisco Market have already registered with the local government.

8888 Action Team

Meanwhile, on Friday, August 30, Belmonte formed the 8888 Action Team to respond to concerns coursed through the citizen’s complaint hotline within 48 hours.

Citizens may call the hotline to report red tape and corruption, among other complaints.

The action team will be under the Office of the Cabinet Secretary, headed by City Administrator Michael Victor Alimurung.

It will receive citizens’ concerns, implement Belmonte’s instructions in addressing the complaints, and submit reports regarding the enacted responses. – Rappler.com