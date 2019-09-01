#WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Monday, September 2, 2019
MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas where classes have been suspended for Monday, September 2, due to bad weather.
Calabarzon
- Cavite
- Bacoor City - preschool to junior high school (public and private)
