MANILA, Philippines – The Senate blue ribbon committee holds a joint probe into the supposed early release of rape and murder convict Antonio Sanchez.

Sanchez is among the 11,000 inmates granted early release due to good conduct, benefitting from the retroactive application of the Good Conduct Time Allowance (GCTA Law).

But Bureau of Corrections chief Nicanor Faeldon changed his tune and said that Sanchez may not be among the thousands of inmates to be released soon due to reported instances when illegal drugs and unauthorized equipment were found in his cell.

The Department of Justice also temporarily halted the implementation of the GCTA law because of the issue.

The Senate has issued a subpoena to require Faeldon to attend the hearing.

