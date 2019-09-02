AMBUSHED. Lawyer Innocencio dela Cerna is ambushed by motorcycle-riding men outside the Cebu City Hall of Justice. File photo by Rappler

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Lawyer Innocencio dela Cerna was ambushed outside of the Cebu City Hall of Justice after attending a hearing at around 9 am on Monday, September 2.

According to a report in Cebu Daily News, Dela Cerna was shot multiple times near the exit of the court by men on motorcycles, but was able to drive his car to the police station and survive the attack.

He recently represented Bohol Provincial Board Member Niño Rey Boniel in the kidnapping and serious illegal detention case filed by Angela Leyson, the best friend of Gisela Boniel, Niño's missing wife and the former mayor of Bien Unido, Bohol.

He cross examined Leyson, who took the witness stand, last August 8.

It is not yet confirmed if the attack was related to this case.

Rappler reached out to the Cebu City Police Office for more details, but has not yet received a response as of publishing time.

Dela Cerna is the second lawyer ambushed in the Central Visayas in the span of 3 months. Anthony Trinidad was killed in an ambush last July 24 in Guihulngan City, Negros Oriental. – Rappler.com