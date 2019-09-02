SENATE HEARING. The Senate Blue Ribbon and Justice Committees conduct an investigation on September 2, 2019 on the Good Conduct Time Allowance (GCTA) Law and the aborted release of convicted rapist and murderer Antonio Sanchez. Photo by Angie de Silva/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – The Senate investigation on Monday, September 2, revealed that Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) Chief Nicanor Faeldon did order the release of convicted murderer and rapist Antonio Sanchez but held back after public outrage.

Upon the prodding of Senator Panfilo "Ping" Lacson, Faeldon admitted signing an August 20 release order for Sanchez.

But Faeldon insisted it was not a release order but just a "memorandum of release" that should have started the processing of Sanchez. Faeldon then said he himself recalled the memorandum.

"That is not the release order, because after my office it goes to different offices, and finally by the superintendent, to finalize the release of the Person Deprived of Liberty (PDL). But in the process I stopped it because I need to review again the Good Conduct Time Allowance (GCTA) granted to him," Faeldon told Lacson.

Lacson pointed out that the order, even though Faeldon calls it a memorandum, stated: "Submit report on compliance to the Office of the Director General of Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) within 5 days from the actual date of the release."

"This is still not the release order?" Lacson pressed.

Faeldon said: "I recalled it, the process was never completed."

Lacson further noted that a similar release order for the convicts in the 1997 Chiong murder case was signed August 16 by BuCor Technical Chief Superintendent Maria Fe Marquez.

Lacson said the orders for Sanchez and the convicts in the Chiong slay case were very similar.

"Have they been released?" Lacson asked.

"Yes your honor," Faeldon answered.

"Eh di pareho rin, 'yun lang naunang release kay Sanchez na preempt lang because of the public uproar, but in this case this one got away," said Lacson.

(So it's no different, it's just that the release for Sanchez was preempted because of the public uproar, but in this case, this one got away.)

The hearing remains ongoing as of posting time. – Rappler.com