‘RESCUED.’ Manila police report that they ’rescued’ minors, especially those from Tondo, who were caught violating the curfew ordinance from September 2-3, 2019. Photo by Ben Nabong/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – Manila cops took into custody more than 400 minors who were found outdoors late at night after what they called the “full blast” implementation of the city’s curfew ordinance.

In an accomplishment report, the Manila Police District (MPD) counted 435 minors “rescued” between 10 pm Monday, September 2, and 4 am Tuesday, September 3. It was unclear whether they were sent home or turned over to the city’s social welfare office.

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno ordered the police and city offices to strictly implement City Ordinance No. 8547 on Monday, citing increase in crimes where minors are involved.

“Police reports and statistics would show that breach of peace and order in the city at this time are caused by minors roaming around the city. The City Council further noted that the policy of the City of Manila to promote the physical and moral well-being of children is not achieved,” Moreno said in his memorandum on Monday.

The memorandum came after Moreno was dismayed Sunday night, September 1, when, roving the streets, he found loitering kids. In a Facebook live broadcast, the mayor said he had to rush to Tondo after getting a report of minors engaged in a rumble, and found all of them high on rugby. He also said the practice of minors now is to get their rugby fix while on the roof of an establishment at the corner of Kalaw and Taft Avenue so the cops wouldn't catch them.

Ordinance No. 8547 does not only ban the loitering of minors in the streets, it also penalizes their parents for perceived neglect. (READ; How Isko Moreno copied a Duterte anti-crime idea and made it his own)

Parents of 15- to 17-year-olds would be fined P2,000 and can face imprisonment of up to a month. Parents of 13- to 14-year-olds would have to pay P3,000 and may stay in jail for up to 3 months. Parents whose children are 12 years old and below would be fined P5,000 and will have to go to jail for 6 months.

In his memo, Moreno ordered barangay captains and the police to provide him weekly reports detailing accomplishments from implementing the ordinance. – Rappler.com